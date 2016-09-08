Kennett Square business owner Olen Grimes facing charges of videotaping teen girls

09/08/2016 02:34PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News

By John Chambless

Staff Writer

A Kennett Square business owner is awaiting trial on felony charges of videotaping two girls, who were ages 13 and 14, in a shower several years ago.



Olen Melvin Grimes, the 54-year-old owner of Artworks Fine Arts and Crafts and My Polished Salon in Kennett Square, allegedly hid a video camera in a hotel bathroom five or six years ago during a trip to Montage Mountain in Moosic, Pa. The girls are seen on the video disrobing and showering. Grimes is also seen on the video as he hides a different camera before the girls shower, according to

Olen Grimes (file photo)

Chester County Detective Oscar Rosado, who is investigating the case. Grimes is later seen on the video retrieving the video camera, according to Rosado’s affidavit.

According to published reports, Grimes was interviewed by Rosado on May 12, confessed to the crime, and was arrested on June 30. His bail was originally set at $100,000 but was reduced to $15,000 on Aug. 1. He posted bail on Aug. 1. He is awaiting trial in Chester County Common Pleas Court.

He is now facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and invasion of privacy.

In his criminal complaint, Rosado wrote that Grimes asked a friend to get a video camera from a drawer in the Artworks shop. Grimes could not walk as the result of being seriously injured in a car crash on Nov. 11, 2015 that spurred a community-wide effort to raise funds for him.

The friend saw what was on the video, made a copy of it as evidence, and returned the camera to Grimes, Rosado said. The video was given to Kennett Square Police in April. Grimes has said he did not distribute the video.

Grimes is a longtime longtime member of the Kennett at Longwood Rotary Club, and made a donation each month to local charities from the money earned at My Polished Salon. To keep his businesses running while he had multiple surgeries and rehabilitation after the crash, his fellow Rotarians took turns working at both of his businesses.

His friend and fellow Rotarian Matt Grieco, of the Grieco Family Funeral Homes, started a Gofundme account for Grimes in November 2015. In an interview at that time, Grieco said, “In the borough, he’s always been available to other small businesses with help, collaboration and various initiatives. In Rotary, he volunteers and donates financially to various causes as they arise -- like his own situation -- and in business, he has consistent promotional programs, especially at the salon, where a percentage of every sale goes to local causes, such as the Senior Center, Kennett High School cheerleaders, and the Kennett Food Bank.

“By being a business owner in the downtown, he’s helping grow, maintain and preserve small-town America,” Grieco continued. “Kennett is cool as a result of business owners like Olen, who are not only making a living with their business, but are committed to operating in a small town like Kennett.”

The case against Grimes is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Deborah Ryan of the District Attorney's Child Abuse Unit.

On Sept. 8, the Facebook page maintained by Grimes had not been updated.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.











