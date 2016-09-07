Skip to main content

Kennett Square jazz trio offering bus trip to New York City concert

09/07/2016 09:33AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Arts+Entertainment, Today

Catherine Marie Charlton will be bringing Kennett Square supporters to New York City. (Photo by Joe del Tufo)

Kennett Square jazz pianist Catherine Marie Charlton is performing in New York City on Sept. 17, and she's taking a few friends with her. A bus full, in fact.

Charlton and her jazz trio are booked at the Metropolitan Room, an all-ages cabaret club, on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. A charter bus will leave from the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Kennett Square at 10:30 a.m., with additional pickups in Swedesboro and New Brunswick, N.J. The bus leaves New York City for the return trip at 7:30 p.m.

“It is an honor and very exciting to be invited to perform in such a beautiful and respected New York City venue,” Charlton said. “We will be filming the concert, which will help with future bookings. However, the artist is expected to bring 50 audience members, and I don’t have a lot of footprint in New York. I need help from Kennett Square! Let’s fill the bus and bring the audience.”

Tickets are $59 per person, including the concert ticket. There is a two-drink minimum, but bottled water and other non-alcoholic beverages count towards the club's minimum.

To be part of the trip and filming, email cmc@riverdawn.com or call 610-638-1058. For information about the Metropolitan Room, visit www.MetropolitanRoom.com.

