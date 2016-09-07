Skip to main content

Chester County Press Sept. 7 edition

09/07/2016 08:47AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print, Today

In this issue, we take you to the stadium as first-grader Grayson Savery and his brother, Aydan, serve as honorary captains of the Kennett football team. Grayson’s battle against cancer has inspired the community ... We talk to Steve Wescott, who passed through Chester County as part of a nationwide walk to raise funds for an African orphanage ... We take you to the Oxford Car Show, which brought in a big crowd ... We profile Oxford architect Ed Rahme, whose designs are integrating nature and energy efficiency ... We look forward to the Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square, and much more in this week's issue of the Chester County Press.Read More »
‘It was an amazing moment’

First-grader Grayson Savery and his brother, Aydan, served as honorary captains of the Kennett football team last Friday night. Grayson’s battle against cancer has inspired the community Read More » 


 

Oxford Car Show attracts thousands of spectators

The third annual event is bigger and better than ever Read More » 

 

Steve Wescott and Miles on Old Baltimore Pike on the morning of Aug 30

Raising awareness, one step at a time

Steve Wescott and his goat, Miles, pass through the county on their way to Times Square Read More » 

 

Miriam Herr passes away

She and her late husband founded Herr Foods Read More » 

 

Ed Rahme designed the office entry and reception area for Beery Rio Associates in Springfield Va

Ed Rahme: An architecture of integrity

'We have the ability to make the world a better place' Read More » 

 

Kennett 24, Chichester 12

The defense forces three turnovers and Robinson scores two touchdowns as Kennett puts up 24 unanswered points… Read More » 

 

Avon Grove School Board takes steps to prepare for full-day kindergarden program

Gilbert Architects will help the district have modular classrooms installed at Penn London Elementary Read More » 

 

‘Jobs that Pay’ tour makes stop at Herr Foods in Nottingham

Economic development and labor officials visit one of the region's largest businesses--and the county's leading employer Read More » 

 

This Centreville home will be offered for sale during the Designer Showhouse event

Go ahead and snoop!

The Delaware Showhouse welcomes visitors with the finest interior designers Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Sept. 5

Obituaries for: Herr, Woodworth, Simpson, Lilley, Gregg, Myers, Perrone, Taylor, Bodine, Evans, Lyons, Sturgill Read More » 

 

Event shines a spotlight on town

After just three years, the Oxford Car Show has grown into one of the area's most popular events Read More » 

 

An event that tested a nation

The Freedom Tower that now rises from the site of the World Trade Center glistens in the sunlight of a new day, reminding us that our democracy is still strong. Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Pipelines a boon to prosperity

Franklin Township is having a pipeline loop installed to supply more natural gas to Delaware. Read More » 

 

