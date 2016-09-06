Skip to main content

﻿Miriam Herr passes away

09/06/2016 02:38PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

Miriam Esther Hershey Herr, of Nottingham, died of heart and respiratory failure on Sept. 4.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James S. Herr, founder of Herr Foods, Inc. Together they had five children: June Gunden, wife of Doug Gunden of Peachtree City, Ga.; James M. Herr, husband of Lois Herr of Nottingham; Edwin Herr of Nottingham; Gene Herr, husband of Terri Herr of Kirkwood; and Martha Thomas, wife of Daryl Thomas of Kirkwood. She is survived by 20 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

 Miriam (“Mim”) Herr was born in Paradise, Pa., on Nov. 29, 1926. She is survived by six siblings: Mary, married to John Darras of Leola; Ruth, married to Roy Book of Ronks; Rhoda Nolt of Landis Homes, Pa.; John Hershey of Quarryville; Isaac Hershey of Sun City, Ariz.; and Gerald Hershey of Carolina Beach, N.C. She was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Rutt Rohrer.

Mim was well known for her thoughtfulness and hospitality, as well as her shared leadership in the founding of Herr Foods. Through the James S. Herr Foundation and other charitable organizations, she was a tireless advocate for evangelism around the world. She had a heart for community service. The delight of her life was her family – not only her personal descendants and church family, but the whole “family” of employees. She was an active member of Mount Vernon Church in Kirkwood for nearly 70 years.

A private interment for the immediate family was held on Sept. 5 in Nottingham, where she is buried next to her beloved husband. A memorial service is being planned for Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Oxford Area High School (705 Waterway Road, Oxford). Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m., as well as after the service. Refreshments will be available throughout the day.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Mount Vernon Church in Kirkwood, PA, or Samaritan’s Purse in Boone, N.C. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com

