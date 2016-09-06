Go ahead and snoop!

09/06/2016 09:56AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Home+Garden, News, Arts+Entertainment, Today

This Centreville home will be offered for sale during the Designer Showhouse event.

By John Chambless

Staff Writer

Everyone has driven past an elegant home somewhere and thought, “I wonder what that place looks like on the inside.”

Each year, the Delaware Designer Showhouse answers that question at some of the area's most distinguished homes, showcasing not only the house, but a wide range of designers and artists who are called in to present their best work in every room.

This year, the showhouse is a 1974 contemporary home in Centreville that's tucked away from view by a wooded lot. But once visitors approach the glass-enclosed front of the home, they will know they're in for something special.

If you can't wait to see what's going on, you can attend the preview party sponsored by the Junior League of Wilmington on Sept. 21. From 6 to 9 p.m., visitors can tour every room and meet the 18 designers who have been invited to participate. There will be catered food from Montrachet Fine Foods. Tickets are $50. Reservations are required by Sept. 16 online.

The showhouse opens for regular hours on Sept. 22, and remains open until Oct. 16. Parking is available from the former Centreville Swim Club (607 Swallow Hollow, Centreville, Del.), with a shuttle that will run to the home.

In addition to spotlighting top designers, the event benefits area non-profits each year. From Oct. 13 to 16, the money will go to the Oxford Arts Alliance, helping the art center host art classes, music lessons and art shows for the community throughout the year.

The Centreville contemporary ranch-style home was custom built for a DuPont executive. Within its 4,400 square feet are five bedrooms, three and a half baths, a vaulted living room/dining room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, and a finished basement recreation and media room. It sits on three and a half acres that have been designated as a Certified Wildlife Habitat, under towering beech and tulip poplar trees. There are two stream-fed ponds on the property as well. Three landscaping and gardening experts have contributed to the grounds. The owner is listing the property for sale during the showhouse. The address of the property will be printed on the tickets.

Tickets are $30 at the door ($25 in advance online), and $20 for groups of 10 or more. Visitors can also walk from the parking area to the home, along a mowed meadow and woodland path. Inside the home, high heels are not allowed. There are two steps up to the house, so it is considered handicapped accessible.

Lunches from a food truck or boxed lunches will be available on certain days. There are restaurants and cafés nearby, such as the Centreville Café, Buckley's Tavern, the Mendenhall Inn, Krazy Kats, Pizza by Elizabeth's and many other Greenville eateries. “Pop-up shop” vendors will be offering items such as jewelry and crafts on various days.

The list of designers contributing to the showhouse includes: A kitchen by Z Hewitt Designs, a living room by Nile Johnson, Simon's Lawn and Landscape, a deck by Sweetwater Design, a family room by Kate FitzGerald-Wilks, a bedroom by Megan Gorelick Interiors, an office by Karen Kennedy of Eye For Design Interiors, a master bath by Ellen Cheever and Giorgi Kitchens and Designs, California Closets, a media room by Overture Audio-Visual, and others.

For ticket information, call 302-691-9056, email info@delawareshowhouse.com, or order online at www.DelawareShowhouse.com.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.

