Obituaries for the week of Sept. 5

09/06/2016

DOUGLAS H. WOODWORTH

Douglas H. Woodworth, 99, of Oxford, passed away on Aug. 28 with his daughter and son-in-law by his side.

Born in Berwick, Nova Scotia, he was a son of the late Bruce E. and Bertha Wagner Woodworth . He played many types of sports, but his special love was baseball. He played for the Oxford Midgets and several other teams for many years. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II in North Africa and Italy. He and his beloved wife, Ruth, shared 70 years of marriage before she passed away in 2013. Doug graduated in 1950 from Eckels College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia. He owned and operated the Woodworth Funeral Home from his home on Market Street, and also was the manager of the National 5 & 10 in Oxford. fter retirement, Doug's passion was gardening. He loved all flowers, but above all roses and dahlias. His spectacular yard full of floral delights (over 150 rosebushes and hundreds of dahlias) were the talk of the town, as were his annual displays of Christmas lights. He won several town awards for his Christmas displays.

He is survived by his loving daughter Cathy and son-in-law, David Sylvester, of Newark, Del.; as well as his granddaughter, Jaclyn Baker (Shanon); and three great-grandchildren, Jett, Aurora, and Hawk, of Savannah, Ga.

Funeral services were Sept. 1. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





JEREMIAH D. SIMPSON

Jeremiah Darnell Simpson, infant, passed away on Aug. 22 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester.

He is survived by his parents, Larry Simpson Jr. and Angel Vega of Oxford; sister, Anya Simpson; maternal grandparents, Faith Vega of West Grove and Eugene Vega of Avondale; paternal grandfather, Larry Simpson Sr. of South Carolina; and maternal great-grandparents, Conley and Barb Doss of West Grove and Gloria Santos of Avondale. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jackie Carey.

A memorial service was held Aug. 27. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





KATHY JANE WOODRING LILLEY

Kathy Jane Woodring Lilley, 71, of Oxford, passed away on Aug. 28 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del.

She was the wife of John C. Lilley, with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Kathryn Gerhart Woodring. Kathy graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1962 and Bloomsburg University in 1966, and later received her Master’s Degree in education. She taught 7th grade typing in the Oxford Area School District and retired in 2007 from Octorara School District, where she taught 5th grade keyboarding. Kathy was teaching aquatic arthritis classes at the Jennersville YMCA. She was a member, Deacon, Elder and Leader of the Women’s Association of the Oxford Presbyterian Church. She was also Co-President of the Women’s Nine Hole Golf League at Tanglewood Golf Course.

She is survived by her husband; one son, Clark Lilley of Lancaster; one daughter, Taryn Hand (Ben) of Hiram, Ga.; and three step-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sept. 3 at the Oxford Presbyterian Church (6 Pine St., Oxford). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oxford Presbyterian Church or the Jennersville YMCA, 880 Baltimore Pike, West Grove, PA 19390. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





THOMAS LACY SAMMONS GREGG

Thomas Lacy Sammons Gregg, 33, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., formerly of Oxford, passed away on Aug. 28 at his home.

Born in West Chester, he was the son of Stephen Sammons of North Carolina and Jane Gregg-Ortiz and husband Rocky of Oxford. Tom attended St. John’s United Methodist Church in Elkton, Md., where he was a former member of the choir. He enjoyed the beach, fishing, crabbing, playing Scrabble, and especially spending time with his son.

He is survived by his parents; his son, Thomas West Gregg of Oxford; one brother, Andrew Gregg of Oxford; four aunts, Sandy Quinlan of Oxford, Joyce Sammons of Avondale, Ellen Gregg of Ohio and Mary Ann Mimm of Florida; two uncles, Bob Gregg of Oxford and Martin Sammons of Avondale; and a cousin, Dave Quinlan. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Millie Gregg; and his paternal grandparents, Lacy and Pauline Sammons.

Funeral services were Sept. 3. Interment was in St. John’s United Methodist Church Cemetery in Elkton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Alberta Lea, MN 56007-8001. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.



JOYCE NORRIS MYERS

Joyce Norris Myers, 86, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Aug. 29.

Joyce was born in 1930 in Warrenton, Ga., the daughter of the late Buford and Elizabeth (Smith) Norris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merrill Myers Sr., and her sister, Betty Norris Preston. She is survived by her beloved sister Mimi Sergi;and her children, Merrill Myers Jr. (Cubby) and his wife Carol, and her daughter Pamela Myers-Waters, with whom she spent the last nine months of her life happy and at peace. She is also survived by another son, Norris Myers Sr.; her grandchildren, Zachary and Kaitlin Myers, Cody Waters, Norris Jr., and Merrill Myers; two great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and close friends.

Joyce was an active real estate broker for over 55 years and enjoyed helping people become home owners. She also enjoyed time spent with her children and eventually their families. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 54 years as well as the DAR. She was also an avid, and very good, card player and loved to play bridge. During her time at Brandywine Assisted Living, she not only played bridge but taught other residents, just to make sure she always had a foursome. Before she went to assisted living, she spent many happy years living with her son Merrill, his wife Carol, and their two children.

The family wishes to thank all those associated with the Neighborhood Nurses and Hospice Unit who helped to care for her during her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her memory to Devereux, PA Adult Services, at 139 Leopard Road, Berwyn, PA 19312. Services will be private and held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.

CONCETTA PERRONE

Concetta “Connie” Perrone, 87, of Spring Hill, Fla., formerly of Avondale, passed away on Aug. 30 at the Spring Hill Health & Rehabiltaion Center.

She was the wife of Edward J. Perrone, who passed away in 2002, and with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Connie was born in Wilmington, Del., in 1929 to the late Giuseppe and Rosa Rollo Giliberto. Before Connie was affected by Alzheimer’s, she loved cooking and taking care of her husband and children. There was always a pot of coffee ready and usually visitors never made it past the kitchen. She also enjoyed playing pinochle and board games.

Connie is survived by her children, Ed and his wife Vicky, Rosemary Orsini and her husband John, Joanne Uzzo and her husband Butch, and Marie Friedman and her husband Dusty; grandchildren Angela, Antoinette and Allison Orsini, Andrew and Danielle Friedman and J.T. Uzzo; a sister, Sebastiana (Subbie) Fiore; a brother, Giuseppe (Joe) Giliberto; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Francisco (Frank) Lolicato, Mary Joswick and Sebastiano (Ben) Giliberto.

She was a member of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother in Avondale. A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 8 at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church (8910 Gap Newport Pike, Route 41, Avondale). Her funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. Entombment will be at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother, PO Box 709, Avondale, PA 19311. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





ELVERA TAYLOR



Elvera “Vera” Taylor, 69, of Landenberg, passed away on Sept. 2 at the Chester County Hospital.

She was the wife of James P. Taylor, Sr., with whom she shared 49 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Louis F. DiBartolomeo, Sr., and Louise Irace DiBartolomeo. Vera was a teacher’s aide for the Kennett Consolidated School District, retiring in 2010 after 33 years of service. She had worked at the New Garden, Mary D. Lang and Bancroft schools. She attended St. Patrick Church and the Toughkenamon Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed the beach, crabbing, going to old car shows, crafts, cooking, and being with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, James P. Taylor, Jr. and his girlfriend Kelly Torello of Avondale; one daughter, Lisa R. Taylor of Avondale; one brother, Louis F. DiBartolomeo, Jr., of Avondale; three sisters, Anna D. Cline of Kennett Square, Denise F. Miller of Lincoln University, and Maria D. Hamilton of Kennett Square; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by two sisters, Dolores A. DiBartolomeo and Nancy L. Taylor.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 8, and again from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 9, at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be the Longwood Cemetery in Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Kennett After-School Association, After-The-Bell, P. O. Box 1068, Kennett Square, PA, 19348. Make checks payable to the Kennett After-School Association. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





NORMAN E. BODINE

Norman E. “Pete” Bodine was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 1.

He was born in 1916, the third son of Walter and May Belle (Perry) Bodine, and spent most of his life in the Finger Lakes Region of New York state. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Burg Bodine, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage while living in the town of Penn Yan, N.Y. Pete served in the Navy during World War II, where he was classified as a Diesel Man First Class aboard a seagoing tug, seeing action along the Mediterranean coastline. He then spent many years as a rural postal carrier in Penn Yan, where he spread joy and good humor to folks in his remote part of the delivery system. About 19 years ago, Pete moved to the Kennett Square area where he first lived and enjoyed the camaraderie found at the Friends Home on West State Street. As his health began to fail, he moved to Pocopson Home, where he received an abundance of love and tender care. Most recently Neighborhood Hospice added their loving experience to aid in Pete’s comfort. His family is most grateful to everyone who so positively touched Pete’s life throughout his time in Pennsylvania.

Pete is survived by his son, Dan (and Patricia) Bodine of Kennett Square; his daughter, Victoria Bodine Vargas of Ithaca, N.Y.; his granddaughter, Heather (Mark) Wadas of Shippensburg; and his three grandsons, Michael (Amy) Bodine of Leola, Pa., James J. (Kaitlin Bradbury) Morich of Ft. Lupton, Colo., and Sam (Sabrina Schaub) Morich of Ithaca, N.Y. In addition, Pete is survived by five great-grandchildren, Marah Bodine, Gabriel Bodine, and Peter Yang, all of Leola, Nathan Wadas of Shippensburg, and Hoenheim Morich of Ithaca, N.Y.

On Sept. 24, a memorial service will be held at St. Michael Lutheran Church (109 E. Doe Run Rd., Unionville). Receiving of friends and family will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed immediately by a reception of light refreshments in the church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be directed to Pocopson Home, 1695 Lenape Road, West Chester, PA 19382-6800, for the purpose of purchasing stackable chairs for friends and families while visiting their loved ones. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





JARED PAUL EVANS

Jared Paul Evans, 35, of Oxford, passed away on Aug. 31.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Douglas B. Evans of Oxford, and Beth Woollens of Nottingham. Jared graduated from Oxford Area High school in the class of 1999. He played varsity football for four years. He attended West Chester University and Thaddeus Stevens Trade School in Lancaster, where he received his electrician degree. Jared was a self-employed electrician. He was a birth rite member of the Religious Society of Friends. He enjoyed hunting, sports, and spending time and working on his grandfather’s farm. He was a devoted father. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed saying, “I’m kind of a big deal around here.”

He is survived by his parents; fiancé, Abigail Wharton; one son, Ryan Paul Evans; two daughters, Isabella Kasey Evans and Elizabeth Faye Evans; one stepson, John Vanderhoef; two brothers, Josiah J. Subach and Caleb J. Subach, both of Nottingham; one sister, Hannah Beth Subach of Nottingham; and paternal grandmother, Betty Evans of Oxford.

A celebration of his life will be held at noon on Sept. 17 at the Oakryn Hall (formerly the Fulton Grange), 569 Nottingham Rd., Nottingham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Jared Evans memorial fund” established for the benefit of his children, c/o Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, PA 19363. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





PATRICIA COOK LYONS

Patricia Cook Lyons, 64, of West Grove, died on Sept. 2 at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del.

She was the wife of Thomas M. Lyons, with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. Born in Wilmington, she was a daughter of the late Wintzer Raymond and the late Margaret (Vanore) Cook. Patricia was a 1970 graduate of Avon Grove High School. For many years, she was an administrative assistant for the DuPont Company and Astra Zeneca, retiring in 2014. She was a member of the Avon Grove School Board and Assumption BVM Catholic Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one sister, Janette Saxton and her husband David of Newark; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church (300 State Rd., West Grove). Her mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Kennett Square. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association 1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.