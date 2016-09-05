Skip to main content

Event shines a spotlight on town

09/05/2016 10:38PM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: In Print, Opinion, Today

The classic cars—the Road Runners, the Corvettes, the Cadillacs, and the Chevrolet Belairs—gleamed in the late-summer sunshine, but they weren’t the only things to be showcased during the 2016 Oxford Car Show on Sept. 2.

The event also shined a spotlight on the town of Oxford—and it looked great.

The car show has very quickly grown into one of the largest and most popular events in southern Chester County. Oxford’s First Friday events, in general, have been growing in popularity in recent years, and the car show really raises the bar to a new level.

It was wonderful to see the streets filled with thousands of people visiting Oxford last Friday. Mark Brown, an Oxford resident who entered a vehicle in the car show, was just one of the many people who pointed out that it’s very beneficial to bring so many people into town to see all that Oxford has to offer.

Even though the sparkling vintage cars were the focal point of this event, it is also an opportunity for the shops and restaurants to attract new customers in the future. Oxford is a very charming small town, and its best asset is its people.

It took a cooperative effort from many people to make the car show a reality. The Oxford Mainstreet, Inc. staff, the Car Show Committee, Oxford Borough officials and employees, the Oxford Police Department, and dozens of volunteers spent countless hours organizing, planning, and staging the event. 

David Ogino, one of the members of the Car Show Committee, was right when he said that the car show showcases how great Oxford can be.

Kudos to everyone involved for making the car show such a success in its first three years. It will be interesting and exciting to see how the event continues to evolve in the future.


