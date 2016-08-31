Skip to main content

Chester County Press Aug. 31 issue

08/31/2016

In the Aug. 31 edition of the Chester County Press, we profile Camp Dreamcatcher, which has been a positive force in young lives for the past 20 years ... We report on new technology at the new Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau in Kennett Square ... We speak with the architect who is helping to restore the Octoraro Tavern and Hotel back to its former prominence ... From the return of high school football to an upcoming car show to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
Guests stroll down State Street and linking side streets to what the nearly 250 vendors are offering

The 31st Annual Mushroom Festival: There's a little bit of new mixed with some old favorites

The Mushroom Festival gained a national reputation as one of the best food festivals in the U.S. Read More » 

 

The bridge video screens resemble a covered bridge

Welcoming visitors with cutting-edge technology

The Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau unveils new touch-screen table in historic Kennett Square headquarters Read More » 

 


Unionville High School principal Jim Conley tweeted out this photo of the assembled high-school staff on Aug 23

U-CF superintendent Sanville welcomes new school year by recalling his family's experience

Classes begin Aug. 29 in Unionville-Chadds Ford schools Read More » 

 

Camp Dreamcatcher makes a major impact on young lives

The Kennett Square organization serves children whose lives have been affected by HIV or AIDS Read More » 

 

Our kids are so resilient - 08302016 1248PM

'Our kids are so resilient' 

For more than 20 years, Camp Dreamcatcher has been a positive force in the lives of youngsters who are growing up with HIV or AIDS Read More » 

 

Local architect lends vision and ideas to landmarks restoration - 08302016 0145PM

Local architect lends vision and ideas to landmark's restoration

Octoraro Hotel and Tavern scheduled to re-open Nov. 18 Read More » 

 

Hornets impressive but stung by late field goal - 08302016 1239PM

Hornets impressive, but stung by late field goal

Henderson 24, Oxford 21 Read More » 

 

First-half scoring leads to Avon Groves 35-7 rout of Kennett - 08302016 0149PM

First-half scoring leads to Avon Grove's 35-7 rout of Kennett 

Jones scores two TDs, rushes for 141 yards Read More » 

 

Excitement builds for car show in Oxford - 08302016 1242PM

Excitement builds for car show in Oxford

The Sept. 2 event will feature between 300 and 350 cars, as well as music, food, and fun for the entire family Read More » 

 

Kennett Copy More now open in Kennett Square - 08302016 1225PM

Kennett Copy & More now open in Kennett Square

It is located in the former Rubinstein's location in New Garden Plaza II on Cypress Street Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Aug 29 - 08302016 0850AM

Obituaries for the week of Aug. 29

Obituaries for: Anderson, Barlow, Prince, Moore, Dahl, Woodworth, Simpson, Lilley, Gregg, Myers Read More » 

 

