Buona Foods to sponsor mushroom eating contest

08/30/2016 01:59PM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: News, Arts+Entertainment, Today

By Richard L. Gaw
Staff Writer

For the fifth consecutive year, Buona Foods will be the proud sponsor of the National Fried Mushroom Eating Contest, which is scheduled for Sept. 10, beginning at 3 p.m. at the 31st annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. The contest will take place at the festival's Special Events tent.
Buona Food’s original breaded fried mushrooms are a festival favorite every year at the Mushroom
Festival, but only a few have the opportunity to eat unlimited amounts of the crunchy, mouth watering
goodness during the National Fried Mushroom Eating Championship.
Like in past years, competitive eating pros and aspiring amateurs will compete together in an event which will test their gastronomical boundaries, as well as create an electric atmosphere for the contest attendees. This year, professional and amateur contestants will compete to beat the world record of consuming more than 11.5 pounds of fried mushrooms in just 8 minutes.
The first-place winner will receive $1000; $500 will go to the second-place finisher; and the third-place finisher will take home $300. For the first time since the contest’s inception, there will be a Local Champion, designated as an amateur who lives within a 15-mile radius of Kennett Square. The winner  will receive a $200 winning prize, and $100 will be awarded to the runner-up.
This year’s contest will also feature a new, high-energy emcee, Kennett Square’s own Monty
“Moe Train” Wiradilaga, a competitive eater and show host.
Now in its third generation, the Landenberg-based company prides itself in its three generations of family commitment to farming fresh mushrooms. They produce and ship a variety of mushrooms including: white and brown mushrooms, portabellas, shiitake, oyster, maitake and other specialty varieties. They merge tried-and-true traditions with advanced farming practices to bring families the best mushroom products to the market today.
Once again, Buona Foods will offer its popular new food item, "The Blend" at this year's festival -- a
delicious, nutritious, tasty combination of beef and diced mushrooms served as a "Blended Mushroom Burger."
To contact Staff Writer Richard L. Gaw, e-mail rgaw@chestercounty.com.
       



