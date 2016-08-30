Obituaries for the week of Aug. 29

08/30/2016 08:50AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

DANIEL J. ANDERSON

Daniel Jon Anderson, 46, passed very suddenly on Aug. 11 at his home from natural causes related to heart issues combined with diabetes.

He was the son of Jon Farra Anderson and Gloria Allendorfer Anderson. He was born in West Grove and lived most of his life in the Oxford area. Daniel was a free spirit and a compassionate person in his final years. He had become devoted to animal rescue (especially cats and kittens), was a NASCAR fan, and had been an excellent mechanic, auto body repairman, and auto refinisher prior to his illness. He was also a caring, patient, generous, and loving son.

Dan is sorely missed by his parents, who are also residents of the Oxford area; his children, Daniel Jr., Joanne Pucinello and family, Annemarie Anderson, Rebecca Anderson, and Richard Anderson. He had four grandchildren. Also surviving are Dan’s brother and sister, Kevin Anderson and Krista Anderson Callear.

Services were omitted at the request of the deceased. Online condolences can be made at www.ruffenachfuneralhome.com.





ARCHIE BARLOW III

Archie Allen Barlow III, 37, of Coatesville, passed away on Aug. 22.

He was the husband of Jennifer Daley Barlow. Born in West Chester, he was the son of Archie Allen Barlow, Jr., and Linda Riggins. Archie was employed with R. Smith Paving, where he was a supervisor. They were like his extended family. He loved his wife and children and was a good father. He loved to take his kids fishing and enjoyed landscaping. Archie was always willing to help anyone he came in contact with. He was a hard-working man.

He is survived by his wife; parents; two sons, Archie Allen Barlow IV and Dalton Michael Barlow; one daughter, Alyssa Lee Barlow; brother, Lawrence Daniel Barlow; sister, Ashley Ann Kiraly; and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were held Aug. 27. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





MARY JANICE PRINCE



Mary Janice Prince, 70, of Airville, Pa., died on Aug. 22 at Hospice and Community Care in Mt. Joy, Pa.

She was the wife of the late George Lusby and the late Thomas Prince. Born in 1946 in West Chester, Janice was a daughter of the late Mary Blanche Steel and worked for many years as a service manager for ServiceMark Heating and Air Conditioning. She was a member of New Covenant Community Church of Delta, Pa., and enjoyed attending activities at the Delta Senior Center. Janice loved her dog Jebediah, writing, poetry, and playing rummy with Brenda at the cabin.

She is survived by two children, Brenda M. Rinard and her husband Samuel of Airville, and George John Lusby Jr. and his wife Karen of Nottingham; two sisters, Marcia Haldaway of Nottingham, and Dorothy Miller Taylor of West Grove; a brother, Larry Lewis of Delaware; six grandchildren, Bridget Berg, Michael Van Ess, Brian Lusby, Lauren Lusby, Amy Gallagher, and Alan Jones; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Rebecca Jean Lusby, formerly of Nottingham.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at New Covenant Community Church (284 Slab Rd., Delta, Pa.). In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Delta Senior Center, 5 Pendyrus Street, Delta, PA 17314. To light a memorial candle or to send condolences, visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com.





WAYNE G. MOORE

Wayne G. Moore, 68, of Kennett Square, died on Aug. 25 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a battle with male breast cancer.

He was the husband of Paula Maxwell, with whom he shared 15 years of marriage; and the late Kathleen Moore, who died in July of 1998. Born in DuBois, Pa., he was a son of the late Wayne and the late Margaret (Verbeke) Moore. Wayne was a two-year Vietnam War era Army veteran, serving as an artilleryman. He graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting in 1974. He was a Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Public Accountant. He spent most of his career directing the global internal audit activities at E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (including Conoco and Consolidation Coal) after a stint in public accounting with Arthur Young & Company. He has been involved with Institute of Internal Auditor (IIA) committees and boards at the international level for over 35 years. Wayne was an avid hunter, golfer, and brought so much joy to all the lives he touched. He was a dedicated member of the Kennett Square Golf & Country Club. He chaired the Audit and Finance Committees and was president of the Board of Governors in 2015 and 2016. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his first wife, Wayne was predeceased by his granddaughter, Paige Moore. In addition to his wife Paula, Wayne is survived by his children, Stephanie and husband Stuart, Eric and wife Janice, and Melanie; his stepdaughters Perri and Danae; one brother, Greg; two sisters, Debbie and Marilyn; four grandchildren, Jacob, Josh, Riley and Logan; and so many family and friends.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31, and 9:30 to 10:30a.m. Sept. 1, at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home Inc. (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). His mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church (212 Meredith St., Kennett Square). Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 East Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348; or pledge support to Wayne’s Warriors at http://tinyurl.com/hox4frk. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





JAMES M. DAHL

James MacNeil Dahl, Ph.D., died on Aug. 24 at his home in Denver, Pa., a few months shy of his 80th birthday.

He was the beloved husband of Judith A. Nichol. Jim was born in Detroit. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor of science in engineering (1959), master of science in engineering (1961) and Ph.D. (1961), all in metallurgical engineering. He also attended the United States Military Academy (class of 1959). He later earned an MBA in marketing from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn. (1978). In the course of his career, he worked for Fairchild Semiconductor (later Intel Corporation); Climax Molybdenum of Michigan; Varian Specialty Metals of Ohio; Amax Nickel of Connecticut; and lastly Carpenter Specialty Alloys in Reading, Pa. He was particularly proud of helping to promote Carpenter specialty steels and alloys to the aerospace industry.

He was active in community planning in Ann Arbor, and served on the boards of directors of the Adamstown Area Library and the Reading Symphony Orchestra. He thoroughly enjoyed travel, visiting Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, the Middle East and all but two of the 50 states. His other passion was classical music, particularly orchestral and choral pieces. Through the years, Jim accumulated a collection of antique maps that he donated to the Stephen S. Clark Library at his alma mater, the University of Michigan, in 2012. Jim enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors and worked hard to make each of his several homes a showplace, paying attention to the lawns, shrubs and trees.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Catherine E. Nonnenmacher (and husband Paul Nonnenmacher) of Newtown, Conn., and Laura Jean Dahl (and husband Peter Wolters) of Concord, Calif.; and grandchildren Nicole Dahl Nonnenmacher, Joshua Dahl Wolters, Nathanael Saul Wolters and Lillian Ruth Wolters. He is also survived by a sister, Janice Brigham; the mother of his children, Sylvia (Mayers) Dahl; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Loren and Ruth (Crossan) Dahl, and sister, Catherine. Jim will also be missed by his feline companions, Sandy and Teager.

Jim’s family will always appreciate the care and support he received from Dr. J. Marc Aynardi and his staff, and Compassionate Care Hospice of Lancaster County. In lieu of flowers, make a contribution in Jim’s name to either the Adamstown Area Library, 3000 North Reading Road, Adamstown, PA 19501; or the Reading Symphony Orchestra, 147 North 5th Street, Suite 4, Reading, PA 19601-3494. Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Bean Funeral Home (3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Pa.), followed by a celebration of his life. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.





DOUGLAS H. WOODWORTH

Douglas H. Woodworth, 99, of Oxford, passed away on Aug. 28 with his daughter and son-in-law by his side.

Born in Berwick, Nova Scotia, he was a son of the late Bruce E. and Bertha Wagner Woodworth . He played many types of sports, but his special love was baseball. He played for the Oxford Midgets and several other teams for many years. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II in North Africa and Italy. He and his beloved wife, Ruth, shared 70 years of marriage before she passed away in 2013. Doug graduated in 1950 from Eckels College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia. He owned and operated the Woodworth Funeral Home from his home on Market Street, and also was the manager of the National 5 & 10 in Oxford. fter retirement, Doug's passion was gardening. He loved all flowers, but above all roses and dahlias. His spectacular yard full of floral delights (over 150 rosebushes and hundreds of dahlias) were the talk of the town, as were his annual displays of Christmas lights. He won several town awards for his Christmas displays.

He is survived by his loving daughter Cathy and son-in-law, David Sylvester, of Newark, Del.; as well as his granddaughter, Jaclyn Baker (Shanon); and three great-grandchildren, Jett, Aurora, and Hawk, of Savannah, Ga.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at the Edward L. Collins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St.,Oxford), where friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





JEREMIAH D. SIMPSON

Jeremiah Darnell Simpson, infant, passed away on Aug. 22 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester.

He is survived by his parents, Larry Simpson Jr. and Angel Vega of Oxford; sister, Anya Simpson; maternal grandparents, Faith Vega of West Grove and Eugene Vega of Avondale; paternal grandfather, Larry Simpson Sr. of South Carolina; and maternal great-grandparents, Conley and Barb Doss of West Grove and Gloria Santos of Avondale. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jackie Carey.

A memorial service was held Aug. 27. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.



