Obituaries for the week of Aug. 22

BARBARA LOUISE DONOHOE



Barbara (“Bobbie”) Louise Donohoe, 86, passed on to her eternal, heavenly resting place on Aug. 14.

She was predeceased by her parents, Wade and Grace (Robinson) Wilson; and her eldest sister, Eva Manning. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Philip G. Donohoe of West Grove; her son, Michael Donohoe (Terri) of Landenberg; her daughter, Jane Henry (David) of Avondale; and her sister and best friend, Evelyn Santucci of Landenberg. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua Whann (Amy) of Woodbridge, Va., Phillip Donohoe and Jacquilyn Donohoe of Landenberg, Lauren LaMack of New York, N.Y., Sarah LaMack of Avondale, David Henry, Jr. and Benjamin Henry of Avondale. In addition, Barbara will be deeply missed by many cherished family members, nieces, nephews, Godchildren, and dear friends too numerous to count.

Sharing 64 wonderful years of marriage, Barbara and Phil had a beautiful bond of an unwavering faith in God and commitment to their loved ones. Together, they founded a mushroom-growing enterprise where she served as a business partner of a successful establishment that flourished for 27 years. They then went on to operating a retail establishment serving the mushroom industry until the age of retirement.

She was a graduate of Kennett High School and was a proud founding member of the Kennett High School Alumni Association. She combined her love of Christ and reading by participating in the Circle of Grace Bible Study group for many years while at her former parish, Saint Mary of the Assumption Church in Hockessin, Del. She was also a member of several other community committees and a founding member of the SAGES senior group. Barbara shared her faith and happiness with others by becoming a Eucharistic Minister and a Catechist for this Catholic ministry. She shared her love of horticulture and gardening with many. For the past 15 years, Barbara lived at Jenner’s Pond Retirement Community and was a member of the Assumption BVM Church in West Grove.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home (250 W. State St., Kennett Square), and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church (300 State Rd., West Grove). Her mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348; or the Jenner's Pond Benevolent Care Fund, 2000 Greenbriar Lane, West Grove, PA 19390. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





WENDY LEE DOLACK



Wendy Lee Dolack, 56, of Nottingham, passed away on Aug. 10 at her home.

Born in Chester, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Donald Earl and Elizabeth Rhodes Lawson. She was the wife of Richard A. Dolack, Jr., with whom she shared 28 years of marriage. Wendy enjoyed watching television, playing bingo and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband; one son, Donald Dolack, at home; three sisters, Donna Jean Lawson of Reading, Sandra Bates of Nottingham, and Cheryl Amey of Cochranville; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at New London United Methodist Church (1010 State Rd., West Grove). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





MARY MADELINE GREER

Mary Madeline Greer, 84, of Avondale, passed away on Aug. 15 at her residence.

She was the wife of James W. Greer, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage. Born in Lansing, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Wiley and Martha E. Powers Blevins. She was a food service manager at Mary D. Lang school in Kennett Square, retiring in 1997 after 18 years of service. She was a member of the New London Baptist Church in Kelton. She previously sang in the church choir, was a Sunday school teacher, and worked in the church nursery. Madeline enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, sewing, doing Word Search puzzles, and being with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, James W. Greer, Jr. and his wife of Dorothy of Oxford; five daughters, Janet Barker and her fiancé John R. Porter of Landenberg, Joyce Rivera and her husband Roberto of Oxford, Jenny Taylor and her fiancé Bob Stoker of Avondale, Janice Perry and her husband Joseph of Avondale, and Julie Taylor and her husband Douglas of Kennett Square; one brother, Lonnie Blevins of Beloit, Ill.; two sisters, Zelma Miller of Woodbridge, Va., and Annabelle Damewood of Roanoke, Va.; 18 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one daughter, Mary Lou Greer; two brothers, James Blevins and Ray Blevins; and two sisters, Yvonne Steed and Melissa Hale.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at the New London Baptist Church (226 Pennocks Bridge Road, West Grove). Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. In memory of Madeline, a contribution may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





THOMAS W. GALLIMORE



Thomas W. Gallimore, of Kirkwood, passed away at the age of 69 on Aug. 13 after a lengthy illness.

Born in Hillsville, Va., he was the son of the late Burton W. and Emily K. Gallimore. He moved to the Oxford area as a young boy and graduated from Oxford Area High School. He spent his lifelong career in the retail business, employed for many years by Totes, Isotoner, Inc., and was proprietor of Evan’s Unpainted Furniture in Quarryville for a few years. Thomas was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Oxford. His happiest times were spent on the water with family and friends, either surf fishing in Fenwick Island, snorkeling in Aruba or boating on the Chesapeake. His hobbies included collecting antiques, researching Southern Lancaster and Chester County history, woodworking, gardening, and restoring his ’55 Chevy.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Jean Watterson Gallimore, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage; beloved son, Evan T. (Kim); special granddaughter, Kaela; one brother, Terry (Christine); one sister, Linda Haney; two sisters-in-law, Judith Gallimore and Dorothy Moscardelli (Paul); several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, John.

He was sincerely grateful to all the staff (nurses, doctors, receptionists) at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster, for their outstanding care and support which helped him through many years of treatment. He was also grateful to the staff at National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Md., whose research provided him the opportunity to participate in several innovative trials and surgeries and most importantly gave him hope and the will to survive.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Aug.19 at Sacred Heart Church (203 Church Rd., Oxford), where friends and family may visit from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1317 King St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ANTONIO ROSADO

Antonio “Gin” Rosado, 70, of Kennett Square, passed away on Aug. 16 at the Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, Pa.

He was the husband of Aida Bonilla Sanchez, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. Born in Maricao, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Dolores Rosado and Eugenia Rivera. He had worked in the mushroom industry for many years. Gin enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, cooking, gardening, barbecuing, old Spanish music, and being with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of St. Patrick Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Miguel Rosado and his wife Lydoris of Lancaster; three daughters, Claribel Gomez and her husband Mario of West Grove, Aida Rosado and her husband Esteban Rosales of West Grove, and Lucero Rosado of Kennett Square; eight grandchildren, Jordan, Cheyla, Jonathan, Selena, Myraida, Esteban, Xavier and Zaimarie; four brothers and three sisters.

A funeral was held Aug. 22. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





MARY SUTTHOFF MCLEOD

Mary Sutthoff McLeod, 65, of Oxford, passed away on Aug. 11 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del.



Born in Louisville, Ky., she was the daughter of the late L. Patrick and Lucille Conway Sutthoff. She was the wife of Jim McLeod, with whom she shared 42 years of marriage. Mary graduated from McNicholas High School in Cincinnati in 1969, and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton in 1973. Since moving to Oxford in 1974, Mary had been an active volunteer throughout the community. She gave her time to groups such as the Oxford Home & School Association (PTO), Neighborhood Services Center, Lighthouse Youth Center, and the Oxford Area Senior Center, to name a few. In 2012, Mary was a recipient of an Oxford Mayor Citizen’s Award. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Church and the Oxford Contemporary Club. Mary was an avid sports fan, who could often be found cheering on the Oxford Hornets sports teams and the University of Dayton Flyers. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at their summer cottage on the Elk River.

She is survived by her husband, one son, Christopher McLeod (Jennifer) of Phoenixville; one daughter, Shelley Meadowcroft (B.J.) of Oxford; four grandchildren, Paige McLeod, Finn McLeod, Zoey McLeod and Lucy Meadowcroft; one brother, John Sutthoff of Sarasota, Fla.; one sister, Patty Gilb of Cincinnati, Ohio; six nieces and nephews; and many close friends.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Sacred Heart Church (203 Church Rd., Oxford), where friends and family may visit from 9 to 11 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mary S. McLeod Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Fulton Bank, 300 Commons Dr., Oxford, PA 19363. The scholarship will be awarded to a senior graduating from Oxford Area High School. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





SARAH CHALFONT KIRKPATRICK

Sarah (Sally) Chalfont Kirkpatrick passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Aug. 14.

She was born in 1924 in West Grove, and lived with her parents on a working farm near Kennett Square. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edith Chalfont; her husband, William B. Kirkpatrick; and cousins, Chandler Irwin and Andrew P. Irwin. She is survived by her three stepchildren, William M. Kirkpatrick, Neil N. Kirkpatrick, and Ellen Kirkpatrick Bertram; five grandchildren, William B. Kirkpatrick, Karena Kirkpatrick Weil, Courtney Kirkpatrick Perry, Alexander Kirkpatrick Bertram, and Lauren Bertram Chrzanowski; two great-grandchildren, Norah Elizabeth Bertram and Kai Patrick Bertram; and two cousins, Robert Irwin and Anna Irwin Hicks.

She was a longtime member of the Avondale Presbyterian Church. She was an airline stewardess for Delta Airlines in her early years, and later became a Real Estate agent for a span of 50 years with Century 21. She was a member of the Rotary Club and The Newcomers Club. She enjoyed traveling and enjoyed playing bridge. She also enjoyed sailing with her husband.

A memorial service will be held at The Avondale Presbyterian Church on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow at the church. She will be buried with her parents at the Unionville Cemetery.





HELEN BAYLIS

Helen Baylis, 88, of North East, Md., passed away on Aug. 18 at Christiana Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Raymond B. Baylis, Jr. Born in West Grove, she was the daughter of the late William L., Sr., and Marie C. Campbell Ewell.

She is survived by her three sons, Dennis W. Quinn (Diane) of Hampton, Va., Raymond B. Baylis III (Becca) of Peach Bottom, and Thomas M. Baylis (Faye) of Honey Brook; two daughters, Nancy P. Gamble (Thomas) of North East, Md., and Kellie Charlton (Rob) of Oxford; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jane Broomell (Raymond) of Paoli. She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Pennell; sister, Anne Rohrer; and brother, William L. Ewell, Jr.

Funeral services were held Aug. 23. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ELIZABETH HARVEY FUTTY

Elizabeth “Betty” Harvey Futty, 90, of Oxford, passed away on Aug. 20 at Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford.

She was the wife of Harold E. Futty, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage. Born in Kennett Square, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Lewis and Edith Wickersham Harvey. Elizabeth grew up as a farm girl in Kennett Square. She was a graduate of Kennett High School and graduated from nursing school in 1943. She was a nurse for many years. She was a secretary for her husband’s business, Harold E. Futty, Inc., from 1947 to 1979. Elizabeth was an energetic hostess, always feeding and caring for family and friends. She was an active member in the community. She enjoyed square dancing, playing card games, and especially loved traveling across the U.S. with her husband in their RV. She was an active member of the Christian Life Center in New London. Elizabeth taught Sunday school, led a junior choir and was the lead prayer warrior of a prayer team. She was a spiritual leader to many and a blessing to all she met.

She is survived by her husband; two sons, Dennis Futty (Susan) of Chesapeake, Va., and Wayne Futty (Sandra) of Oxford; one daughter, Kay Kelsey (Raymond) of Tempe, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Harvey and Harry Harvey.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Christian Life Center (125 Saginaw Rd., New London Township), where family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the SHINE organization at Chester County Hospital, 701 East Marshall St., West Chester, PA 19380. The SHINE organization provides multiple services to those undergoing cancer treatments to assist with hairpieces, counseling, transportation, and other needed assistance. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.



