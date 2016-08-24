Skip to main content

Chester County Press Aug. 24 edition

08/24/2016 11:02AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print

In this week's Chester County Press, we look at early plans for an Islamic cemetery at Newark Road and Penn's Grove Road ... We talk to Laurie Prysock, who is taking over as East Marlborough Township Manager ... We take you to the Festival of Flight held last weekend at the New Garden Flying Field ... We introduce you to Kennett Square's Monty Wiradilaga, who is bringing his appetite to the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival ... From local government to the arts, and Uncle Irvin, too, it's all here in the Chester County Press.
Special exception for Islamic cemetery approvedwith conditions - 08172016 0132AM

Special exception for Islamic cemetery approved—with conditions

The project is planned for a 15-acre property at the northeast intersection of Newark Road and Penn’s Grove Road Read More » 

 

Laurie Prysock has been named the new Township Manager in East Marlborough Her first Board of Supervisors meeting is Sept 12

Taking the reins in East Marlborough

New Township Manager Laurie Prysock sees many strong points in township Read More » 

 

Efforts to preserve Barnards Orchard continue - 08192016 1139AM

Efforts to preserve Barnard's Orchard continue

The Land Conservancy of Southern Chester County is working to conserve the property that will ensure that the lands remain in active agriculture in perpetuity Read More » 

 

Pipeline work to begin in Franklin Township on Aug. 29

Issue is discussed at Board of Supervisors meeting Read More » 

 

Festival of Flight has thrills in the air and on the ground - 08232016 0957AM

Festival of Flight has thrills in the air and on the ground 

Thousands flock to New Garden Flying Field to see flight demonstrations and antique cars Read More » 

 

Soil ordinance recommendation for township reaches compromise

Resident's proposal leads to action Read More » 

 

Oxford Borough officials awaiting word on first parking garage grant application

Grant funding will be essential to moving forward with project Read More » 

 

All aboard The Moe Train - 08232016 0954AM

All aboard The Moe Train

Kennett Square's Monty Wiradilaga is bringing the energy and enthusiasm of his alter ego to this year's Mushroom Festival Read More » 

 

Nightscape detail by Jennifer Lex Wojnar

Members exhibit at the Oxford Arts Alliance

In the welcoming spirit of the Arts Alliance, everybody gets a spotlight. Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Aug 22 - 08242016 0846AM

Obituaries for the week of Aug. 22

Obituaries for: Donohoe, Dolack, Greer, Gallimore, Rosado, McLeod, Kirkpatrick, Baylis, Futty Read More » 

 

Editorial: What happens when residents work with their townships

'In the trenches and foxholes of our townships and municipalities, the outline of our future is being done by our citizen militia' Read More » 

 

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press