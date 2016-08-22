Members exhibit at the Oxford Arts Alliance

08/22/2016 10:49AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Arts+Entertainment, Today

'Nightscape' (detail) by Jennifer Lex Wojnar.

Gallery: Oxford Members Show [8 Images] Click any image to expand.

By John Chambless

Staff Writer

You'll get a wide-reaching introduction to members of the Oxford Arts Alliance and Artist Connection at the Members' Show that opened last weekend at the Arts Alliance. The work ranges from first-time exhibitors to work by established, professional artists. In the welcoming spirit of the Arts Alliance, everybody gets a spotlight.



Martin May's pen-and-ink works are very well done. His huge “Red Rose Inn” captures the landmark in its modern heyday, with all of its additions in place. He also gets a nice texture of fish skin and lily pads in “Double Trouble.”

There's a table full of imaginative jewelry by Cheryl Gross using vintage parts combined in new ways, and Ki Crittenden's masterful painted and pierced ceramic vessel lights are wonderful, as always.

Reenie Chase's oil of overlapping sheep, “Traffic Jam,” is warm-toned and cute. Karen Delaney's steel sculpture, “Cool Edge Tower,” is an intriguing, weathered-looking piece that manages to combine the look of a cliff face and industrial ruins.

Kyle Whary's “Enchanted Evening” makes the most of a Dom Perignon bottle and glasses full of champagne on a monumental scale. Jennifer Lex Wojnar shows two fine acrylics on wood panels -- “Nightscape” is a shadowy, emerald green tree, field and mountains; and “Autumn Joy Sedum” is a ruddy, energetic abstract. Both are distinctive and well crafted.

Paula Graham's acrylic of sea life in an indigo ocean, “Deep Sea Diva,” is fun; and Lele Galer shows one of her bristling steel sculptures, “Key To My Heart,” that makes evocative use of its jagged steel.

There's a large charcoal drawing by John Sauers, titled “Nocturne,” that suggests all sorts of romantic scenarios with admirable subtlety. It has a timeless quality that's very interesting.

The exhibit continues through Sept. 9, so stop in and see the breadth of creativity in the region's artists. It's a great way to kick off the fall art season.

The Members' Show continues through Sept. 9 at the Oxford Arts Alliance (38 S. Third St., Oxford). Hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.OxfordArt.org for more information.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.

