Register now for Mushroom Festival events

08/19/2016 11:25AM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: In Print, News

The 31st Annual Mushroom Festival is scheduled Sept. 10 and 11 in Kennett Square.

Registration is open for several of its special events, such as the Antique and Classic Car Show, the Mushroom Run and Fun Walk, or the Cute-As-A-Button (Mushroom) Baby Photo Contest, and the Community Parade. Many events offer discounts for pre-registration and include admission wristbands. All applications and online registration links are found at the Mushroom Festival's website, www.mushroomfestival.org.

Volunteers Needed: Volunteers receive T-shirts, admission wristbands, and parking passes. Help the festival half the day and enjoy the festival for the rest of the weekend.

Cute-as-a-Button: Entries are being accepted for the Cute-as-a-Button (Mushroom) Baby Photo Contest through Sept. 1. Take a photo of your precious Button (6 to 15 months old), Crimini (15 to 24 months old) and/or Portabella (2 to 3 years old) and send it with the application form. Festival attendees vote with their pocket change at the Cute-As-A-Button (Mushroom) booth near State and Meredith streets. The photo which collects the most funds is crowned this year's cutest. All proceeds will be donated to the A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital through WSTW's “Help Our Kids” radiothon.

Community Parade: Clubs, organizations, neighborhoods, and friends can come together and be a part of the festivities by entering a float, organizing a marching band, or coming as a marching unit. The parade's theme is “Mushrooms on Parade.” The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. from State and Willow streets. Details are online.

Antique and Classic Car Show: Sit in the shade along Broad Street and display your antique or classic car for visitors to admire. This annual Saturday event is a festival favorite. Pre-registration is open until Sept. 1 for $20. Open registration on the day of the event is $25. The first 100 registrants receive a T-shirt, dash plaque, one admission wristband, and a free package of mushrooms. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mushroom Run and Fun Walk: This annual 5K run and two-mile walk starts and finishes in front of Kennett High School, and follows along the winding Red Clay Creek, passing a few of the area’s mushroom farms along the way. Online preregistration is open until Sept.8 for $20. Race day (Sunday, Sept. 11) registration is $25. Race participants receive a T-shirt while supplies last. Admission wristbands are included with registration. Prizes are awarded for first place overall male and female, and top walker. Medals are awarded for first, second, and third place in all age categories. Beverages and snacks are provided after the run. The race kicks off at 8:30 am on Sept. 11.